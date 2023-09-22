Finalists for the UK Best Places To Work Awards special awards revealed

The finalists for the special awards at the UK GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work Awards 2023 have been announced.

Ustwo has been nominated in five categories, while Sumo and Rocksteady are both up for three. PlayStation London are listed in two categories.

These are the finalists for our Special Awards only, which are for excellence in specific areas. The winners of these awards, plus the main Best Places badge winners, will be revealed on Wednesday, September 27 during a ceremony held at 195 Picadilly in London. The event is sold out.

Our special categories are designed to highlight excellent work from companies in areas such as combating climate change, supporting charities, ensuring a healthy workforce, encouraging diversity and working with educators at all levels. We also have an award to highlight the UK games industry's Best Boss, which was last year won by Dlala's AJ Grand-Scrutton.

In total, over 100 UK games companies signed up for this years awards, and each one had a chance to win one of these special prizes. The project is sponsored by Amiqus, Double Eleven, Games London, Hutch, Ico Partners, nDreams, Playground Games and Rocksteady.

For details on how the awards are judged, click here.

The ceremony will also reveal the 2023 G Into Gaming Award winner, which celebrates an individual who has done exceptional work in supporting gender diversity in video games.

Here are the finalists for the 2023 Awards:

The Corporate Social Responsibility Award - Presented by SpecialEffect

Playground Games

PlayStation London

Playtonic Games

Rocksteady

ustwo

The Health and Wellbeing Award - Presented by nDreams

D3T + Coconut Lizard

Electric Square + Lively

Rare

Ripstone

ustwo

The Environmental Award - Presented by Games London

Rocksteady

Space Ape Games

Sports Interactive

Sumo Group

ustwo

The Education Award - Presented by Double Eleven

10:10 Games

D3T + Coconut Lizard

Huey Games

nDreams

Rocksteady

Sumo Group

The Diversity Award - Presented by Ico Partners

Failbetter Games

Netspeak Games

PlayStation London Studios

Sumo Group/Atomhawk

ustwo

UK Best Boss 2023 - Presented by Rocksteady

Chris Mehers, Futurlab

Errol Ismail, Expression Games

John Tearle, Flix Interactive

Louise Andrew, D3T

Maria Sayans, ustwo