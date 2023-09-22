Finalists for the UK Best Places To Work Awards special awards revealed
Ustwo leads the pack with five nominations
The finalists for the special awards at the UK GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work Awards 2023 have been announced.
Ustwo has been nominated in five categories, while Sumo and Rocksteady are both up for three. PlayStation London are listed in two categories.
These are the finalists for our Special Awards only, which are for excellence in specific areas. The winners of these awards, plus the main Best Places badge winners, will be revealed on Wednesday, September 27 during a ceremony held at 195 Picadilly in London. The event is sold out.
Our special categories are designed to highlight excellent work from companies in areas such as combating climate change, supporting charities, ensuring a healthy workforce, encouraging diversity and working with educators at all levels. We also have an award to highlight the UK games industry's Best Boss, which was last year won by Dlala's AJ Grand-Scrutton.
In total, over 100 UK games companies signed up for this years awards, and each one had a chance to win one of these special prizes. The project is sponsored by Amiqus, Double Eleven, Games London, Hutch, Ico Partners, nDreams, Playground Games and Rocksteady.
For details on how the awards are judged, click here.
The ceremony will also reveal the 2023 G Into Gaming Award winner, which celebrates an individual who has done exceptional work in supporting gender diversity in video games.
Here are the finalists for the 2023 Awards:
The Corporate Social Responsibility Award - Presented by SpecialEffect
Playground Games
PlayStation London
Playtonic Games
Rocksteady
ustwo
The Health and Wellbeing Award - Presented by nDreams
D3T + Coconut Lizard
Electric Square + Lively
Rare
Ripstone
ustwo
The Environmental Award - Presented by Games London
Rocksteady
Space Ape Games
Sports Interactive
Sumo Group
ustwo
The Education Award - Presented by Double Eleven
10:10 Games
D3T + Coconut Lizard
Huey Games
nDreams
Rocksteady
Sumo Group
The Diversity Award - Presented by Ico Partners
Failbetter Games
Netspeak Games
PlayStation London Studios
Sumo Group/Atomhawk
ustwo
UK Best Boss 2023 - Presented by Rocksteady
Chris Mehers, Futurlab
Errol Ismail, Expression Games
John Tearle, Flix Interactive
Louise Andrew, D3T
Maria Sayans, ustwo