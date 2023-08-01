FIFA, Jedi: Survivor drive EA first quarter growth

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Electronic Arts reported its first quarter results today, posting gains across the business as its sports offerings were boosted by a slate of five new releases.

The Numbers:

Revenue: $1.92 billion, up 9% year-on-year

Total net bookings: $1.58 billion, up 21% year-on-year

Net income: $402 million, up 29% year-on-year

The Highlights

EA's fiscal year is off to a strong start as the publisher posted record Q1 net bookings and saw gains across all its key performance metrics.

"EA delivered a record Q1, driven by strong momentum in EA Sports global football and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor," EA CEO Andrew Wilson said.

The FIFA franchise posted its best-ever Q1 net bookings. EA didn't give details about Jedi: Survivor's performance, but did call it a "commercial success" with millions of players to date. It also said players are spending more time with the game than they did its predecessor, 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

EA's full game sales and live services revenues were also both up year-over-year.

The first quarter saw EA launch five major titles: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, PGA Tour, Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth, Super Mega Baseball 4, and F1 23.

The current quarter will see EA launch Madden NFL 24, EA Sports FC 24, and Immortals of Aveum, while the third quarter has NHL 24 confirmed for it.

UFC 5 and an unannounced racing title are also expected at some point this fiscal year.

Looking ahead, the company reiterated its full-year guidance of $7.3 billion to $7.7 billion for both bookings and revenue.