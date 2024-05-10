Fallout 4 rules the roost in April | UK Monthly Charts

Fallout 4 was comfortably the best-selling game of April in the UK, according to the latest GSD data.

It was a quiet month for game releases last month. In the UK, 2.23 million games were sold, which is a drop of over 7% over the year before. However, it's worth noting that April 2023 featured the launches of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Dead Island 2, which boosted the market last year. There was no comparable title this year.

Fallout 4's surprise rise to the top comes after some steep discounts on the game that coincided with the smash hit Fallout TV show, which was released on Amazon last month.

Outside of Fallout 4, Fallout: New Vegas is up to No.8, Fallout 76 is at No.9 and Fallout 3 just misses out on the Top Ten at No.11. It's a great win for Bethesda and Microsoft, who have successfully capitalised on the increased attention the IP received last month.

There were no new games in the Top Ten for April, with PlayStation's Stellar Blade coming in at No.12. The action game was only on sale for one week when this data was counted.

Otherwise, it's business as usual for the charts, with Helldivers 2 continuing to do well at No.3, and EA Sports FC 24 at No.2. Plus the usual appearances of Call of Duty, GTA, Hogwarts Legacy and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Games consoles continue to struggle in 2024

Sales of video game consoles continue to struggle in the UK, with hardware sales down 39% over April to 71,000 units sold (GfK panel data).

All three major platforms continue to post declines, with overall console sales down nearly 30% year-to-date. So far this year, Xbox Series console sales are down just under 25%, PS5 sales are down just over 25%, and Switch sales are down 38%. It's a situation that's likely to continue until we have sight of new hardware or major game releases to help boost sales.

Elsewhere, 530,000 accessories were sold over April, a drop of 28% over March but up 7% over April last year. The DualSense White controller is back at the top, replacing the Black one that dominated in March. Xbox's White wireless controller holds second place, while the Ear Force Recon 50X Headset for Xbox has moved up two places to spot. We've also seen the Super Mario SD card for Nintendo Switch rising up the charts, with this month the memory card jumping to No.4 from No.7.

UK GSD April 2024 Top 10 (Digital and Physical)

Position Title 1 Fallout 4 (Bethesda) 2 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 3 Helldivers 2 (Sony) 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 5 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 6 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 7 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 8 Fallout: New Vegas (Bethesda) 9 Fallout 76 (Bethesda) 10 WWE 2K24 (2K Games)

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via PC digital stores, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Kepler, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.