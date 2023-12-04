Experis Game Solutions staff vote to unionise

Workers at QA provider Experis Game Solutions' Milwaukee office voted to unionise last week.

As shared in a news release by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), 35 staff members voted to form a union, while four workers voted against the decision.

The union, comprised of 42 test associates, software test engineers, and data software analysts, is set to begin preparations for contract negotiations with Experis Game Solutions.

Experis Game Solutions Milwaukee primarily works on Microsoft games, including Microsoft Flight Simulator, Forza Motorsport, Halo Infinite, and Starfield.

The staff hopes to address workplace issues such as "low pay, burnout, lack of job security, and unaffordable health insurance."

They previously filed for union election with the National Labour Relations Board (NLRB) in October.

According to IAM, workers experienced an "anti-union campaign" by Experis Game Solutions management and global staffing agency ManpowerGroup, which included "mandatory captive audience meetings, emails, workplace postings, and threats of frozen pay and promotions."

While Experis Game Solutions didn't comment on the "anti-union campaign" allegations, it did provide Polygon with a statement in response to its staff's decision to unionise.

"We respect the right of our consultants to make their own decisions regarding union representation, regardless of whether they vote for or against," said Experis Game Solutions. "No vote could ever change the respect we have for our consultants."

It continued: "Our people are the core of our operations, and we believe that we are at our best as a company when we work together, listen to and learn from each other. Once the vote is certified, we will engage honestly and in good faith and, on behalf of our consultants, we hope the union will do the same."