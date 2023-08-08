If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Evo 2023 pulls in over 9,000 competitors

The fighting game event had more than 7,000 players registered for the Street Fighter 6 tournament

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

This year's Evolution Championship Series (Evo) hosted 9,182 registered players.

Participants from 71 countries participated in the fighting game event from August 4 to August 6 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Regarding game registrations, Capcom's Street Fighter 6 led with 7,081 players signed up for that tournament alone.

Evo general manager Rick Thiher said, "This year, we witnessed a turning point in Evo as it cemented itself as a lifestyle gathering and rally point for fighting game culture. We saw generations of players and fans celebrating their love of the fighting game genre, and that's what Evo is here to develop."

The event's various tournament champions are listed below:

  • Street Fighter 6 (Capcom) - Amjad "Angrybird" Alshalabi
  • Guilty Gear Strive (Arc Systems Work) - William "Leffen" Hjelte
  • Tekken 7 (Bandai Namco) - Arslan Ash
  • Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 (Capcom) - Gabriel "Jibrill" Lam
  • The King of Fighters 15 (SNK) - Zhuojun "Xiaohai" Zeng
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina (Lasengle) – Moai
  • Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate (Warner Bros. Games) - Jarrad "NinjaKilla212" Gooden

Additionally, the dates for Evo 2024 were announced as well. Evo Japan is poised to run from April 27 to April 29 at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Meanwhile, the event will return to Las Vegas from July 26 to July 28.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.