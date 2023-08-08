Evo 2023 pulls in over 9,000 competitors

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

This year's Evolution Championship Series (Evo) hosted 9,182 registered players.

Participants from 71 countries participated in the fighting game event from August 4 to August 6 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Regarding game registrations, Capcom's Street Fighter 6 led with 7,081 players signed up for that tournament alone.

Evo general manager Rick Thiher said, "This year, we witnessed a turning point in Evo as it cemented itself as a lifestyle gathering and rally point for fighting game culture. We saw generations of players and fans celebrating their love of the fighting game genre, and that's what Evo is here to develop."

The event's various tournament champions are listed below:

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom) - Amjad "Angrybird" Alshalabi

- Amjad "Angrybird" Alshalabi Guilty Gear Strive (Arc Systems Work) - William "Leffen" Hjelte

- William "Leffen" Hjelte Tekken 7 (Bandai Namco) - Arslan Ash

- Arslan Ash Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 (Capcom) - Gabriel "Jibrill" Lam

- Gabriel "Jibrill" Lam The King of Fighters 15 (SNK) - Zhuojun "Xiaohai" Zeng

- Zhuojun "Xiaohai" Zeng Melty Blood: Type Lumina (Lasengle) – Moai

– Moai Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate (Warner Bros. Games) - Jarrad "NinjaKilla212" Gooden

Additionally, the dates for Evo 2024 were announced as well. Evo Japan is poised to run from April 27 to April 29 at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Meanwhile, the event will return to Las Vegas from July 26 to July 28.