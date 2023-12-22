Epic Games Store to host blockchain games rated Adults Only

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

The Epic Games Store doesn't normally carry games rated Adults Only, it will make an exception for titles that only received the label due to the use of blockchain technology.

An update on Epic's developer site still notes that these games must comply with its blockchain and general guidelines. Games, for example, cannot facilitate gambling and link to NFT marketplaces.

Epic's updated policy also resulted in it re-listing Gods Unchained and Striker Manager 3.

In 2021, Epic welcomed blockchain and NFT titles as Steam was banning them.

CEO Time Sweeney said on social media at the time, "As a technology, the blockchain is just a distributed transactional database with a decentralized business model that incentivizes investment in hardware to expand the database's capacity. This has utility whether or not a particular use of it succeeds or fails."