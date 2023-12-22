If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Epic Games Store to host blockchain games rated Adults Only

Titles that use NFT technology and meet guidelines are the only exception to the age rating

News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

The Epic Games Store doesn't normally carry games rated Adults Only, it will make an exception for titles that only received the label due to the use of blockchain technology.

An update on Epic's developer site still notes that these games must comply with its blockchain and general guidelines. Games, for example, cannot facilitate gambling and link to NFT marketplaces.

Epic's updated policy also resulted in it re-listing Gods Unchained and Striker Manager 3.

In 2021, Epic welcomed blockchain and NFT titles as Steam was banning them.

CEO Time Sweeney said on social media at the time, "As a technology, the blockchain is just a distributed transactional database with a decentralized business model that incentivizes investment in hardware to expand the database's capacity. This has utility whether or not a particular use of it succeeds or fails."

Author
Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.