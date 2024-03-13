Epic confirms Unreal Engine price change for non-game developers

Epic Games has announced new pricing for its Unreal Engine for developers outside the gaming industry.

As detailed in a blog post, when Unreal 5.4 engine is launched in late April, Epic will introduce a new "seat-based" subscription for industries outside game development.

The annual cost of this subscription is $1,850 per user, providing access to Epic's Unreal Engine, its real-time visualisation tool Twinmotion, and photogrammetry software RealityCapture.

These products will still be available to purchase individually, but the annual prices for both subscriptions have changed. Twinmotion will be priced at $445 per year, while RealityCapture's seat-based subscription service will be $1,250 per user annually.

Epic confirmed it will not be changing its licensing model for game developers, who will continue to pay a 5% royalty fee once a game reaches over $1 million in revenue.

Unreal Engine, Twinmotion, and RealityCapture will continue to be free to use for students, educators, and hobbyists, in addition to developers who earn less than $1 million in revenue.

"Our goal is to keep our tools free for as many people as possible, especially folks who are just starting out," the company said.

"These changes are designed to make long-term Unreal Engine development sustainable, so that we can continue to provide the very best, most advanced creator tools to all industries – big companies, small studios, individuals, and everyone in between."

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney previously announced these pricing changes at Unreal Fest 2023, held last October.