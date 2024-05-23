Embracer CFO and deputy CEO Johan Ekström stepping down

Embracer is undergoing more leadership changes as deputy CEO and chief financial officer Johan Ekström steps down from his role.

Ekström will stay with the company until March 31, 2025 to ensure a smooth transition, passing on his duties prior to this. He originally joined in 2019 and is leaving for personal reasons.

From June 1, Phil Rogers will become deputy CEO of Embracer Group, in addition to his current duties as CEO of Crystal Dynamics — Eidos and leader of the tentatively-named 'Middle-earth Enterprises & Friends' division.

Then, on September 1, current deputy CFO Müge Bouillon will take on Ekström's CFO responsibilities.

After these changes, Ekström will spend the rest of his time at Embracer focusing on the group's split into three separate companies. The split has involved other additions to the executive management team, including Rogers and Coffee Stain CEO Anton Westbergh.

"I want to thank Johan for his significant work and contribution to the development of Embracer as we see it today," said CEO Lars Wingefors. "He has played an instrumental role in developing and implementing the strategy we embarked on in 2016 as well as achieving the targets set out in the recently concluded restructuring program.

"At the same time, I am excited to welcome Müge Bouillon as the new permanent CFO for the group from September. Müge already plays a very important role in the company in her role as deputy CFO, including in the execution of the restructuring program and in the process to separate Embracer into three publicly listed companies. She brings vast, international CFO experience and will be a strong addition to our team during this crucial period for the company.

"I am also very glad to announce that Phil Rogers will take on the additional responsibilities as deputy CEO of the group."