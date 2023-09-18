Starfield is the fifth biggest game launch in Europe this year (so far)

Starfield was comfortably No.1 across Europe during its launch week, GSD data shows.

The Xbox game, which is also on PC, became the fastest-selling new IP of the year, and the fifth fastest-selling game of the year overall. Its launch sales are ahead of Final Fantasy 16 and Resident Evil 4, but behind Hogwarts Legacy, Diablo IV, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The data isn't quite like-for-like, as Starfield was technically available a week earlier for those who purchased the premium edition, so had a few extra days of sales. Starfield was also a day one Xbox Game Pass release, and that data isn't included here, either.

The game just about comes ahead of Forza Horizon 5 as the biggest Xbox launch this generation across Europe.

Elsewhere, digital deals on Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed: Heat propelled both games back into the Top Ten. Titanfall 2 also saw some bug fixes from developer Respawn over the last week.

Europe GSD Top 10 Digital + Physical (Week ending September 10)

Position Title 1 Starfield (Bethesda) 2 NBA 2K23 (2K Games) 3 Titanfall 2 (EA) 4 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 5 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 6 Need for Speed: Heat (EA) 7 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) 8 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 9 FIFA 23 (EA) 10 Sid Meier's Civilization 6 (2K Games)

European 2023 Week One Sales (so far)

Position Title 1 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 2 Diablo 4 (Activision Blizzard) 3 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)* 4 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (EA) 5 Starfield (Microsoft) 6 Resident Evil 4 (Capcom) 7 Final Fantasy 16 (Square Enix) 8 F1 23 (EA) 9 Dead Island 2 (Deep Silver) 10 NBA 2K23 (2K Games)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom.

Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.