EA Sports partners with Nike to put NFTs in upcoming titles

Electronic Arts is taking its first step into blockchain gaming, as the company announced a partnership with Nike Virtual Studios that will see "virtual creations" (NFTs) from the shoe maker's .Swoosh blockchain business featured in EA Sports games.

"In future EA Sports titles, EA Sports and Nike plan to make select .Swoosh virtual creations available allowing members and players unique new opportunities for self-expression and creativity through sport and style," the company said.

EA Sports and racing SVP of brand Andrea Hopelain touted the partnerships, saying, "Working with .Swoosh, we'll bring creativity and self-expression to the forefront for fans as they connect, compete, and share their love for sport."

Nike's .Swoosh remains in a closed beta since its launch last November.

That same month, EA CEO Andrew Wilson addressed NFTs in a conference call with investors, saying, "I do think it will be an important part of our -- of the future of our industry on a go-forward basis."

It is unclear exactly how the NFTs would be integrated into the game, but EA said further details would be released in the coming months.