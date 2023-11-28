EA Sports FC 24 back at No.1 for Black Friday week | UK Boxed Charts

EA Sports FC 24 found its way back to the top of the UK charts this Black Friday week, pushing Hogwarts Legacy down to No.2.

The post-FIFA title saw a 101% increase in sales, most of which were on PS5. This comes as Black Friday physical game sales in the UK are 7% higher than last year's event, GfK reported.

Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is at No.3 this week following a 30% drop in sales, followed by Super Mario Bros Wonder at No.4 and Spider-Man 2 at No.5 – both experiencing a slight sales increase.

Black Friday discounts benefited many titles this week on the UK physical charts, including Star Wars Jedi: Survivor which jumped from No.32 to No.10 after experiencing a 400% rise in sales.

God of War Ragnarok made it into the Top 20 at No.18 after experiencing a 102% spike in sales, while Resident Evil 4 took its previous spot at No.22 after ranking at No.36 last week.

Elsewhere, more retailer promotions helped bring several titles back into the charts, such as F1 23 which saw a 302% sales increase. Street Fighter 6, Diablo 4, Stray, WWE 2K23, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Just Dance 2023 also benefited from Black Friday deals.

Here is the GfK Boxed Top Ten for this week ending November 25, 2023:

Last Week This Week Title 3 1 EA Sports FC 24 1 2 Hogwarts Legacy 2 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 5 4 Super Mario Bros Wonder 4 5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 11 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 9 7 Nintendo Switch Sports 8 8 Assassin's Creed Mirage 10 9 Mortal Kombat 1 32 10 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor