Nexon establishes Dave the Diver developer Mintrocket as a new wholly owned subsidiary corporation

Nexon has established Dave the Diver developer Mintrocket as a new wholly owned subsidiary corporation.

Nexon says the decision will expand the Mintrocket "brand and reputation for rapid development of highly innovative games."

Mintrocket's Jaeho Hwang has been nominated as its first CEO.

The company says the new structure will "reflect Mintrocket's fresh approach to developing highly-engaging small-scale games for global audiences" and complement Nexon's "established expertise" in large-scale games.

Mintrocket's debut title, Dave the Diver, surpassed four million cumulative sales, securing a BAFTA Award and an "overwhelmingly positive" rating on Steam.

Maple Story publisher Nexon released its 2023 fiscal year earnings report back in February, posting record-breaking revenue, which grew by 19.7% YoY.

Nexon's report said that despite some global economic uncertainty, it grew revenues by releasing new titles, updates for current games, and acquiring more content.