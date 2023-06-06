Diablo 4 is now Blizzard's fastest-selling game of all time

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that Diablo 4 is its fastest-selling game to date.

While the title's units sold figure was not provided, the firm added that it was the highest pre-release sales for PC and home consoles.

By comparison, the previous fastest-selling Blizzard game was World of Warcraft: Shadowlands in 2020. The title sold more than 3.7 million copies in its first full day on sale.

Diablo 3 sold 3.5 million units when it was released in 2012, and the company then called it the fastest-selling PC game of all time.

General manager of Diablo Rod Fergusson said, "This is a moment years in the making for the Diablo 4 team. We're extremely proud to offer players the richest story ever told in a Diablo game."