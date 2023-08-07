Devolver Digital moves a slate of releases to next year

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Devolver Digital has announced that a number of games planned for 2023 will be moved into next year.

The announcement was made during the publisher's Devolver Delayed Showcase.

2024's release schedule for the company will now include the following:

The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures)

Stick It To The Stickman (Free Lives)

Skate Story (Sam Eng)

Anger Foot (Free Lives)

Pepper Grinder (Ahr Ech)

The publisher's show also said that its other releases, such as Gunbrella and Wizard with a Gun, are still poised for launch this year.