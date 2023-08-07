If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Devolver Digital moves a slate of releases to next year

Stake Story, Plucky Squire, and Pepper Grinder will make up the publisher's 2024 release schedule

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Devolver Digital has announced that a number of games planned for 2023 will be moved into next year.

The announcement was made during the publisher's Devolver Delayed Showcase.

2024's release schedule for the company will now include the following:

  • The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures)
  • Stick It To The Stickman (Free Lives)
  • Skate Story (Sam Eng)
  • Anger Foot (Free Lives)
  • Pepper Grinder (Ahr Ech)

The publisher's show also said that its other releases, such as Gunbrella and Wizard with a Gun, are still poised for launch this year.

