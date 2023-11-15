If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

DDM: Gaming M&A activity hit $6bn during Q3

The period also saw investment transactions increase by 36% year-over-year across 136 deals

News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
A new report from Digital Development Management (DDM) reveals that gaming M&A activity hit $6 billion during Q3 across 30 deals.

By comparison, last year's quarter saw acquisitions reach $108 million via 33 transactions.

Q3 2023's M&A jump was attributed to the closure of Savvy Games Group's purchase of Scopely for $4.9 billion and Sega's $775 million acquisition of Angry Birds developer Rovio.

Meanwhile, investments during the quarter grew 36% year-on-year to $965 million, totaling 136 transactions.

Regarding the segment's activity, early-stage investing accounted for $448 million throughout 89 deals—meanwhile, mid and late-stage investments comprised $273 million across eight transactions.

Blockchain gaming investments totaled 34 transactions and brought in $348 million, up 39% year-on-year.

The report noted that the sectors that amassed the most investment value were mobile at 29%, console and PC at 27%, while tech/other made up 26%.

Looking ahead to Q4, DDM took note of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard closing and said that it will make 2023 the biggest year for M&A activity.

DDM said, "As the single largest transaction in the video games industry, Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard means 2023 is greater than the last two years of M&As combined!"

