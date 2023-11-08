Crunchyroll adding games to subscription service

Crunchyroll is the latest streaming service to add mobile games to its offering.

The Sony-owned anime broadcaster introduced the Crunchyroll Game Vault on November 7, which will be available for subscribers of the service's Mega and Ultimate Fan tiers.

According to Eurogamer, the Crunchyroll Game Vault will initially only be available on Android (via the Google Play store) followed by iOS in the near future.

The service will launch with five games, including the mobile debuts of Momo-pi's Captain Velvet: The Jump+ Dimensions, WayForward's River City Girls, and Ota Imon Studios' Wolfstride.

Silver Lining Studio's Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery and Afterburn's Inbento will also be available to play.

Earlier this year, GamesIndustry.biz spoke to Momo-pi about developing Japanese manga publisher Shueisha's first video game.

Crunchyroll's move into games follows Netflix's expansion, which has seen less than 1% of its total subscribers playing its games each day.