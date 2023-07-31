Companies have two weeks to submit data to the new UK games industry salary service

There's just under two weeks left to take part in a new UK games industry salary benchmarking programme.

More than 40 UK games companies have signed up to the pilot programme, which is designed to help business leaders understand the market, pay competitively and retain talent.

For those companies wanting to take part, they have until Friday, August 11th, to supply their data.

The project is being run by GamesIndustry.biz and our sister company XpertHR, which currently offers the same service across a number of other major industries. All data is confidential and anonymised, so nothing can be traced to your company or any individual.

The Pilot program is free to take part i and all participants will receive a basic report. More advanced reporting and database access is available for a fee. A presentation featuring some topline figures will also be shared at the GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit in September.

You can register your interest in the salary project here.

For more details on how it all works, check out our recent webinar right here.

If you have any questions about data participation or are interested in connecting, you can email Cendex@xperthr.co.uk or reach out to Rachel.Sunderland@xperthr.co.uk or Jennie.Jakubowski@xperthr.co.uk