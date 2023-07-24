Closing Theory raises $2.3m

New mobile studio Closing Theory has raised $2.3 million in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz.

As reported by Pocket Gamer, the Austin-based company was co-founded by CEO Ankith Harathi (formerly head of growth at Gamer Sensei) and CTO Nitin Rajinikanth (previously software engineer at virtual meeting solution Mmhmm, where Harathi was also product lead).

Powerhouse Capital and Proletariat founder Seth Sivak (now VP of development at Blizzard since the firm acquired Proletariat last year) also contributed to the funding round, among others.

In a shared statement on Linkedin detailing all the backers, Harathi and Rajinikanth said: "Games have traditionally been all about fantasy, a hard fork from the real world. We started Closing Theory because we believe there’s an opportunity for fun that’s closer to the world we live in.

"Our first two titles, House Rush and Neighborhood Rush, are for the 70 [million] people who browse Zillow just for fun."