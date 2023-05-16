If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

CD Projekt lays off 29 staff at The Molasses Flood

That includes 21 employees on the US side and eight in Poland, as the project "changed"

Marie Dealessandri
Marie Dealessandri Deputy Editor
Published on

CD Projekt has confirmed a round of layoffs at The Molasses Flood.

The news was first shared on Twitter on May 12 by employees who had been made redundant, with CDP now confirming the information to PC Gamer.

"Because the project changed, so has the composition of the team that's working on it – mainly on The Molasses Flood's side," a spokesperson said. "The concrete number of employees we parted ways with is 21 team members in the US and 8 in Poland (working on the project outside of the US)."

This represents roughly half of The Molasses Flood's workforce, as PC Gamer indicated that the team was around 60 people when it started working on Project Sirius last year.

CD Projekt acquired the studio for an undisclosed sum in October 2021. This followed the announcement of a wealth of new projects at CDP, including Project Sirius, which was meant to be The Molasses Flood's take on the Witcher franchise.

Earlier this year, CD Projekt Red financially wrote off the development costs spent on Project Sirius, which represented over $7 million, and reset the project.

