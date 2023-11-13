Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launches at No.1 | UK Boxed Charts

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 topped the UK boxed charts this week, pushing Nintendo's reigning title Super Mario Bros Wonder to No.3.

GfK's report showed the latest Call of Duty installment sold more physical copies on PS5 than it did on Xbox Series X|S. Overall, boxed sales are down 25% compared to last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

The Sledgehammer Games title received the lowest critics score in the franchise's history. According to a Bloomberg report, the game was built in half the time than its usual three-year development cycle, adding pressure to staff who reported periods of crunch.

Meanwhile, EA Sports FC 24 maintained its foothold at No.2, followed by Spider-Man 2 at No.4 and the launch of Football Manager 2024, which debuted at No.5.

The only other new title in the UK physical charts this week was Disney's Dreamlight Valley, which launched at No.32. The Gameloft title launched as a premium product after a year in early access and original plans to be free-to-play.

Elsewhere, Robocop Rogue City fell from its No.4 debut last week to No.13 following a 64% decrease in sales. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom remained at No.18, despite an 18% drop week-on-week.

Several titles re-entered the charts this week due to ongoing retailer promotions, including PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night, which saw a significant increase in sales on PS5 and Xbox One.

Batman Arkham Collection experienced a 105% rise, with the PS4 version leading the charge. Diablo 4, Super Mario Party, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, and Just Dance 2021 also saw a spike in sales.

Here is the GfK Boxed Top Ten for this week ending November 11, 2023: