Broken Sword writer Steve Ince announces retirement

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Steve Ince, writer of the Broken Sword franchise, has announced his retirement.

Ince took to social media to say that in February 2024, he will have reached the official age of retirement age in the UK. His career spanned 31 years working within the industry.

In his announcement, Ince said, "I have been giving this a lot of thought over the last few months and have decided that I will retire from working on video games from that point on."

"I've thoroughly enjoyed working on a huge variety of projects over the years, so it's not a decision I'm making lightly. However, I find I'm increasingly drawn to writing books, particularly children's books, and hope that those who wish to support my work in the future will read my stories."

His earliest video game credit was serving as an animator on Beneath a Steel Sky for the Amiga CD32. Ince's first games writing was Broken Sword: The Smoking Mirror for the PC.

Ince also worked as a designer and producer on gaming titles. His most recent video game credits include Resident Evil Village, Teras of Avia, and The Bunker.