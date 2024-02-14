Blackbird Interactive cuts staff again

Vancouver-based Blackbird Interactive confirmed to GamesIndustry.biz today that it has laid off staff for the second time in six months.

"Due to economic pressures outside of our control, we had to take the unfortunate step of separating from some friends," a studio representative said.

"This is part of a realignment plan that's necessary because of new projects that were shelved by some of our partners. We looked at multiple ways of avoiding this and regretfully other options werent viable. Because the affected team members are our BBI family, we want to help position them well for this next stage of their careers. We're offering a suite of extended benefits and severance to help ease this transition."

The cuts were reported earlier today by Game Developer, which noted a number of now-former Blackbird staff talking about an unspecified number of layoffs on LinkedIn.

The studio last laid off people in August, saying at the time that it was parting with 41 developers as a result of several unannounced projects being cancelled.

The studio is currently at work on Earthless and Homeworld 3, which last week was delayed from a planned March 8 release to May 13.