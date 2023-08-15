Black Voices in Gaming unveils its first XPerience Excellence Accelerator cohort

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Black Voices in Gaming has announced the first class of developers for the Xperience Excellence Accelerator.

In partnership with Netflix Games, the mobile games-focused initiative will provide the game creators with networking and industry education.

Each studio will receive a $20,000 grant for development and pitching their projects to prospective investors and publishers.

The XPerience Excellence Accelerator's first cohort of developers is listed below:

Snake Mail Delivery Service, from UK-based Gesinimo Games

Hot Bunz, from South African studio SpaceSalad Studios

Driftwood, from U.S. studio Weathered Sweater

Chess Heroes Clash, from Nigerian game studio Oshoma Games

The game creators were selected on criteria that included game concept, team experience, and their use of funding.

Justin Woodward, co-founder of Black Voices in Gaming, said, "Since Black Voices in Gaming's inception, our team has been continually pursuing new programs and partnerships to help raise visibility and opportunities for developers in the Black community."

"It is great to be able to collaborate on this program with the cohort of talented developers in the Black Voices in Gaming community."