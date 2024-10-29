Kudos QA announces new leadership team

Kudos QA has announced a new leadership team following the departure of CEO and co-founder Andy Robson.

The quality assurance company will be led by co-CEOs Dan Atherton and Thouraya Walker, effectively immediately.

Atherton and Walker are also co-CEOs of Dune Technology, which provides offshore development teams. Dune Technology invested in Kudos QA in April this year, as UK trade body TIGA reported.

Atherton has over two decades of experience in the industry, having previously held positions as technical lead for Mind Candy and CTO at Play Consulting.

Walker also worked at Play Consulting as CCO, and has a background in scaling businesses and integrating innovative solutions.

Under Atherton and Walker's leadership, the firm aims to enhance its QA offerings, introduce new technologies, and refine its operations. It will retain its team located in Doncaster.

"We are thrilled to take the reins at Kudos QA [and] are equally excited to continue working with the incredibly talented team in Doncaster," said Atherton and Walker. "Their creativity, technical expertise, and passion are at the core of what makes Kudos QA a trusted partner in the gaming industry.

"With the gaming industry advancing rapidly, our goal is to stay ahead of the curve by adopting innovative technologies while maintaining the high standards of service that our clients expect. We look forward to driving the next phase of growth at Kudos QA."

Kudos QA was founded in 2019 by Andy Robson, Naomi Turner, and Chris Burrows.