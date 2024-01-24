Baldur's Gate 3 wins big at New York Game Awards 2024
The Larian Studios title took home Game of the Year and Best Writing
The 13th annual New York Game Awards took place yesterday, with Baldur's Gate 3 taking the top prize of Game of the Year.
Larian Studios' game also took home the award for Best Writing in a Game, having been nominated for six awards in total.
Remedy's Alan Wake 2 also received two accolades including Best World and Best Acting in a Game for Melanie Liburd's performance as Saga Anderson.
Rundisc's Chants of Sennaar won Best Indie Game, while MiHoYo's Honkai: Star Rail took home the award for Best Mobile Game and Sanzaru Games' Asgard's Wrath 2 won Best AR/VR Game.
Elsewhere, Super Mario Bros Wonder won Best Kids Game, and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty received the award for Best DLC.
Here are the full list of winners:
- Best Game of the Year: Baldur's Gate 3
- Best Indie Game: Chants of Sennar
- Best Writing in a Game: Baldur's Gate 3
- Best World: Alan Wake 2
- Best Music in a Game: Hi-Fi Rush
- Best Acting in a Game: Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2
- Best AR/VR Game: Asgard's Wrath 2
- Best Kids Game: Super Mario Bros Wonder
- Best Mobile Game: Honkai: Star Rail
- Best Remake: Resident Evil 4
- Best Esports Player of the Year: Arslan 'Arslan Ash' Siddique (Twisted Minds/Red Bull Esports)
- Best DLC: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Best Games Journalism: Nicole Carpenter, Polygon
- Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient: Neil Druckmann
