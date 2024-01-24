Baldur's Gate 3 wins big at New York Game Awards 2024

The 13th annual New York Game Awards took place yesterday, with Baldur's Gate 3 taking the top prize of Game of the Year.

Larian Studios' game also took home the award for Best Writing in a Game, having been nominated for six awards in total.

Remedy's Alan Wake 2 also received two accolades including Best World and Best Acting in a Game for Melanie Liburd's performance as Saga Anderson.

Rundisc's Chants of Sennaar won Best Indie Game, while MiHoYo's Honkai: Star Rail took home the award for Best Mobile Game and Sanzaru Games' Asgard's Wrath 2 won Best AR/VR Game.

Elsewhere, Super Mario Bros Wonder won Best Kids Game, and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty received the award for Best DLC.

Here are the full list of winners:

Best Game of the Year: Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 Best Indie Game: Chants of Sennar

Chants of Sennar Best Writing in a Game: Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 Best World: Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 Best Music in a Game: Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush Best Acting in a Game: Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2

Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2 Best AR/VR Game: Asgard's Wrath 2

Asgard's Wrath 2 Best Kids Game: Super Mario Bros Wonder

Super Mario Bros Wonder Best Mobile Game: Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail Best Remake: Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 Best Esports Player of the Year: Arslan 'Arslan Ash' Siddique (Twisted Minds/Red Bull Esports)

Arslan 'Arslan Ash' Siddique (Twisted Minds/Red Bull Esports) Best DLC: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Best Games Journalism: Nicole Carpenter, Polygon

Nicole Carpenter, Polygon Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient: Neil Druckmann