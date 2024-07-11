Baldur's Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2 lead Develop Star Awards winners
Both games won two prizes, with their creators each picking up a third
The 2024 Develop Star Awards winners is the latest ceremony to add more trophies into Larian Studios and Remedy Entertainment's respective cabinets.
The awards were held at the Brighton Dome last night during this year's Develop Brighton conference, which is organised by the same team, with both Alan Wake 2 and Baldur's Gate 3 the only titles to pick up multiple prizes.
Baldur's Gate 3 won the top prize of Best Game, as well as Best Narrative, while developer Larian was named Best Studio.
Meanwhile, Alan Wake 2 took the accolades for Best Visual Art and Best Audio, with Remedy's Sam Lake named as Best Creative Lead.
The other winning titles included Viewfinder, Balatro, Helldivers 2 and Sonic Dream Team, while studios that took home awards included NDreams and Inkle, with Kepler Interactive named Publishing Star.
The Develop Star Award, the ceremony's most prestigious prize, went to Football Manager developer Sports Interactive.
You can find a full list of the winners below:
- Best Visual Art: Alan Wake 2 (Remedy)
- Best Narrative: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian)
- Best Technical Innovation: Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios)
- Best Audio: Alan Wake 2 (Remedy)
- Best Game Design: Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Games)
- Best Original IP: Balatro (Localthunk)
- Best Mobile Game: Sonic Dream Team (Sega Hardlight)
- Best Game: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian)
- Talent Development Star: NDreams
- Recruitment Star: Amiqus
- Best QA & Localisation: Keywords Studios
- Best Technology Provider: Unreal Engine
- Best Creative Provider: PitStop Productions
- Marketing Star: Hannah Flynn, Failbetter Games
- Diversity Star: Moo Yu, POC in Play
- Tomorrow's Star: Amy Elliott
- Sustainability Star: Green Game Jam
- Supporting Star: Game Republic
- Publishing Star: Kepler Interactive
- Best Small Studio: Inkle
- Best Studio: Larian Studios
- Best Creative Lead: Sam Lake, Remedy Entertainment
- Develop Star Award: Sports Interactive
GamesIndustry.biz is a media partner of Develop Brighton 2024