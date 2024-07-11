Baldur's Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2 lead Develop Star Awards winners

The 2024 Develop Star Awards winners is the latest ceremony to add more trophies into Larian Studios and Remedy Entertainment's respective cabinets.

The awards were held at the Brighton Dome last night during this year's Develop Brighton conference, which is organised by the same team, with both Alan Wake 2 and Baldur's Gate 3 the only titles to pick up multiple prizes.

Baldur's Gate 3 won the top prize of Best Game, as well as Best Narrative, while developer Larian was named Best Studio.

Meanwhile, Alan Wake 2 took the accolades for Best Visual Art and Best Audio, with Remedy's Sam Lake named as Best Creative Lead.

The other winning titles included Viewfinder, Balatro, Helldivers 2 and Sonic Dream Team, while studios that took home awards included NDreams and Inkle, with Kepler Interactive named Publishing Star.

The Develop Star Award, the ceremony's most prestigious prize, went to Football Manager developer Sports Interactive.

You can find a full list of the winners below:

Best Visual Art: Alan Wake 2 (Remedy)

Best Narrative: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian)

Best Technical Innovation: Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios)

Best Audio: Alan Wake 2 (Remedy)

Best Game Design: Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Games)

Best Original IP: Balatro (Localthunk)

Best Mobile Game: Sonic Dream Team (Sega Hardlight)

Best Game: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian)

Talent Development Star: NDreams

Recruitment Star: Amiqus

Best QA & Localisation: Keywords Studios

Best Technology Provider: Unreal Engine

Best Creative Provider: PitStop Productions

Marketing Star: Hannah Flynn, Failbetter Games

Diversity Star: Moo Yu, POC in Play

Tomorrow's Star: Amy Elliott

Sustainability Star: Green Game Jam

Supporting Star: Game Republic

Publishing Star: Kepler Interactive

Best Small Studio: Inkle

Best Studio: Larian Studios

Best Creative Lead: Sam Lake, Remedy Entertainment

Sam Lake, Remedy Entertainment Develop Star Award: Sports Interactive