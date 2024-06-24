BAFTA bringing in experts for initial votes on Game Design and Technical awards

BAFTA has tweaked some eligibility criteria and rules for its Games Awards, starting from the 2025 edition.

Two categories, Game Design and Technical Achievement, will now be voted in the first round by two dedicated voting chapters whose members have expertise in these crafts, rather than all BAFTA members.

Criteria has also been tweaked for two categories: New Intellectual Property will now take into account the "originality and innovation" of the IP, while the Evolving Game award will now only take into consideration titles that have "substantial future updates" on their roadmap.

When it comes to entering the Best Game and British Game categories, eligible titles that have entered other categories will automatically be enrolled in these going forward. With the previous rules, teams needed to opt-in for these awards.

Entries for the British Game category will also need to answer additional questions relating to DEI, bullying, and harassment in the games industry.

"This work will support the BFI Diversity Standards for Games and build on BAFTA's long-standing work to help tackle bullying and harassment across the screen industries, as part of our wider, ongoing collective cross-sector activity," BAFTA explained.

More info about criteria and eligibility can be found on BAFTA's website.

The 2025 BAFTA Games Awards are set to take place in spring 2025. Entries are now open, for games released between November 25, 2023 and November 15, 2024.

Studios have until November 7 to enter, with the longlist then revealed in December, and the shortlist of nominations in March 2025.

Baldur's Gate 3 was the big winner of this year's BAFTA, winning five awards including Best Game.