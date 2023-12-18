Australian games sector amasses $345.5m in revenue

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

The Australian games market has pulled in $345.5 million in revenue, up 21% year-on-year.

That's according to a new Australian Game Developer Survey from the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association (IGEA).

The Australian games industry has approximately 2,458 people working within it; the figure represents an increase of 17% year-on-year.

Regarding the gender breakdown of workers, the sector is 69% male, 26% female, and 5% transgender, non-binary, or gender diverse.

79% of game studios in the country have less than 20 staffers.

Additionally, 49% of game studios said that they receive some government funding, whereas 19% of gamer makers’ income and investments are derived from international businesses.

"With continued government support to ensure success in our industry, we will likely see our younger studios turn into veterans - like the 32% of Australian studios that are 10 years or older today. We even have 63% of studios planning on hiring over this financial year, creating 200+ new jobs," said IGEA CEO Ron Curry.