Atari reveals Atari 2600+ console

Atari has taken the wraps off the Atari 2600+, a modern reinvention of its most popular home console.

Set to ship in November, the Atari 2600+ plays original Atari 2600 and Atari 7800 cartridges. It also comes with a 10-Games-in-1 cartridge featuring some of the system's staples, such as Combat, Adventure, Missile Command, and Yar's Revenge.

The Atari 2600+'s video output has also been updated, with widescreen support and an HDMI cable.

The system sells for $130 and includes one joystick. Additional joysticks are $25.

Atari is also selling Atari 2600 paddle controllers with a four-game bundle for $40, as well as two separate games – Berzerk Enhanced Edition and the newly created Mr. Run and Jump – for $30 each.

At the moment, all of the above products are only available to ship to the United States, but Atari's official website says an international retailer list is coming soon.

Atari has also released a game compatibility list detailing which games will run on the Atari 2600+.

While it plays most titles, there are a number of untested games and the 2600 versions of RealSports Boxing, Super Cobra, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre are unplayable on the system.