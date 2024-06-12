Astrocade AI secures $12m in seed funding round

Astrocade AI has raised $12 million in a seed funding round.

The investment will go towards its gen AI social gaming platform, which is currently in closed alpha, where users can create and modify games.

The gen AI social gaming platform received investment from AME Cloud Ventures, NVIDIA Ventures, Venture Reality Fund.

Individuals such as former Unity CEO John Riccitiello, Google chairman Eric Schmidt, Glu CEO Niccolo De Masi, Roblox founder and CEO David Baszucki, and Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang, also contributed to funding.

Astrocade was founded in late 2022 by CEO Amir Sadeghian, CTO Ali Sadeghian, and CSO Fei-Fei Li.

"The Astrocade AI founding team shares a visionary blend of technical expertise, creative prowess, and unwavering dedication that speaks volumes to their dedication," said De Masi.

"Their innovative approach prioritises user engagement and experience, paving the way for a new era of immersive gaming experiences."