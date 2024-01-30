Aonic unveils new publishing division, Megabit

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Aonic has revealed Megabit, its new publishing arm, to support its development studio portfolio.

Megabit will focus on publishing services for Aonic's first and third-party game makers.

Benjie Clarke is overseeing the division as its managing director of global publishing.

The publishing arm has four titles scheduled to be released in the next 18 months; this includes Warren Spector's Thick as Thieves from Otherside Entertainment.

"Our approach to publishing offers our partners the skills and tools they need, without infringing on their creativity, resulting in a studio and publisher partnership that works hand-in-hand to bring only the best games to the market," said Aonic CEO Paul Schempp.