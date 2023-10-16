Analogue's reimagining of the N64 to launch in 2024

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Analogue has announced that it is working on a N64 FPGA machine.

The device inspired by the Nintendo 64 will launch in 2024, and among its features is the option to display 64-bit era games in 4K resolution.

A price was not announced, but the console follows Analogue's product slate of retro devices ranging from handheld to home consoles.

This May, preorders were opened for the Analogue Duo, a system inspired by the TurboGrafx-16, also known as the PC Engine outside of North America.

Duo is compatible with Hucards, TurboChips, and CD-ROM game formats and has a retail price of $249.99; Analogue announced the device in 2020.