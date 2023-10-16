Analogue's reimagining of the N64 to launch in 2024
Analogue has announced that it is working on a N64 FPGA machine.
The device inspired by the Nintendo 64 will launch in 2024, and among its features is the option to display 64-bit era games in 4K resolution.
A price was not announced, but the console follows Analogue's product slate of retro devices ranging from handheld to home consoles.
This May, preorders were opened for the Analogue Duo, a system inspired by the TurboGrafx-16, also known as the PC Engine outside of North America.
Duo is compatible with Hucards, TurboChips, and CD-ROM game formats and has a retail price of $249.99; Analogue announced the device in 2020.