Among us dev Innersloth starts new indie game fund Outersloth

Innersloth, the studio behind hit social deduction game Among Us, has created a new indie games fund.

Entitled Outersloth, the project was announced on stage during today's Summer Game Fest Opening Showcase, where the studio said it wanted to share the success it has enjoyed with Among Us by funding other indie developers' games.

"There's been so many great indie games in recent years but it's also no secret that it's a rough time in the industry," said co-founder Forrest Willard. "Some devs don't really get the chance they deserve so we thought we could help out a bit."

Willard said it will offer devs "the kind of deals we would have wanted back in our less popular days."

On the fund's website, Innersloth emphasised that these deals are for funding only, with no plans to publish games or take IP rights.

Details on how much funding is available have yet to be revealed, but the site suggests it is most likely to fund projects between $50,000 and $2 million.

The fund is not open to virtual reality titles, blockchain or Web3 games, or titles that are already released or in Early Access.

Community manager Victoria Tran added: "This is our way of saying thank you to our crewmates, players and peers by helping some games and devs have the funding and freedom needed to ship their games. Then we all get to play them."

She added that Outersloth is a "passion project" for the team, and part of efforts towards shaping a "better, more sustainable industry."

The pair announced the first six games that have received funding, which are:

Mars First Logistics (Shape Shop)

Battle Suit Aces (Trinket Studios)

Mossfield Archives (Studio Any Percent)

One Btn Bosses (Midnight Munchies)

Rogue Eclipse (Huskrafts)

Project Dosa (Outerloop Games)

Other studios have also received funding for unannounced games, including Strange Scaffold, Visai Games, and Coldblood Inc.