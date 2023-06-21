All In! Games ends publishing operations

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

All In! Games has announced that it has ceased its publishing business and will prioritize game development.

The decision was attributed to low sales performances and high entry barriers it faced in the games market when compared to more established publishers.

All In! Games said it will continue to gain revenue from previously published games but will not acquire additional titles.

Going forward it intends to internally develop original games such as Phantom Hellcat and publish its games in partnership with global publishers.

"We have decided to publish our games in cooperation with the world's largest publishers. This allows us to focus primarily on the production of video games, which will indisputably have a positive impact on their quality," said All In! Games CEO Marcin Kawa.