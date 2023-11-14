Alan Wake 2 and Baldur's Gate 3 lead Game Awards 2023 nominations

The nominees for the Game Awards 2023 have been revealed, with Alan Wake 2 and Baldur's Gate 3 taking eight nominations each.

Both titles have been nominated for Game of the Year, as well as Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Performance, and Best Score and Music.

Alan Wake 2 also saw nominations in the Best Art Direction, Best Audio Design, and Best Action/Adventure Game categories, while Baldur's Gate 3 was nominated for Best RPG, Best Community Support, and Best Multiplayer.

Insomniac Games' Spider-Man 2 had seven nominations this year, followed by Super Mario Bros Wonder and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, each with six nominations, and Resident Evil 4 with four nominations. All four of these games feature in the Game of the Year category.

Introduced last year, the Best Adaptation category for film and television included HBO's The Last of Us, Illumination's Super Mario Bros Movie, Netflix's Castlevania: Nocturne, and Peacock's Twisted Metal.

In the Best Performance category, nominees featured Ben Starr for Final Fantasy 16, Cameron Monaghan for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Idris Elba for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Melanie Liburd for Alan Wake 2, Neil Newbon for Baldur's Gate 3, and Yuri Lowenthal for Spider-Man 2.

The full list of nominees included 112 games, with Nintendo being the most nominated publisher with 15 nominations, followed by Sony with 13 nominations, followed by Xbox (including Bethesda and Blizzard) with ten nominations, and Epic Games with nine nominations.

The event will be taking place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 7.

Last year's Game Awards saw God of War Ragnarök win six awards, followed by Elden Ring with four including Game of the Year.

Here's the full list of nominees for the Game Awards 2023:

Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Best Game Direction

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)

Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Best Narrative

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)

Final Fantasy 16 (Square Enix)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)

Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Alan Wake 2 – Composer Petri Alanko (Remedy Entertainment)

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Composer Borislav Slavov (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy XVI – Composer Masayoshi Soken (Square Enix)

Hi-Fi Rush – Audio Director Shuichi Kobori (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Composed by Nintendo Sound Team (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)

Dead Space (Motive Studio)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Ben Starr – Final Fantasy 16

Cameron Monaghan – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd – Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon – Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal – Spider-Man 2

Castlevania: Nocturne (Powerhouse Animation/Netflix)

Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)

The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions/HBO)

The Super Mario Bros Movie (Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures)

Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions/Peacock)

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Cocoon (Geometric Interactive)

Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)

Dredge (Black Salt Games)

Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios)

Cocoon (Geometric Interactive)

Dredge (Black Salt Games)

Pizza Tower (Tour de Pizza)

Venba (Visai Games)

Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios)

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis (Applibot/Square Enix)

Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse)

Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment)

Monster Hunter Now (Niantic/Capcom)

Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver/Netflix)

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)

Humanity (THA Limited/Enhance Games)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games/Firesprite)

Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)

Synapse (nDreams)

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware)

Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios)

Ghostrunner 2 (One More Level/505 Games)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)

Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games)

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy 16 (Square Enix)

Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)

Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios)

God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil/Modus Games)

Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs)

Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios)

Party Animals (Recreate Games)

Pikmin 4 (Nintendo)

Sonic Superstars (Arzest/Sonic Team)

Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo)

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward)

Cities: Skylines 2 (Colossal Order)

Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment)

Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems)

Pikmin 4 (Nintendo)

EA Sports FC 24 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)

F1 23 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)

The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower)

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)

Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio)

Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc)

Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)

Tchia (Awaceb)

Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver Digital/Netflix)

Venba (Visai Games)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Diablo 4 (Blizzard Entertainment)

Party Animals (Recreate Games)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo)

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Square Enix)

Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment)

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco/Arika)

IronMouse

PeopleMakeGames

Quackity

Spreen

SypherPK

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

Dota 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

PUBG Mobile (LightSpeed Studios/Tencent Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO)

Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Valorant)

Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)

Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)

Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)

Evil Geniuses (Valorant)

Fnatic (Valorant)

Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)

JD Gaming (League of Legends)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Christine “potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant)

Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons – Counter-Strike)

Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem – Overwatch)

Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality – Counter-Strike)

Yoon “Homme” Sung-young (JD Gaming – League of Legends)

2023 League of Legends World Championship

Blast.tv Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

Valorant Champions 2023