AI game maker Versed raises €1.6m in pre-seed funding

AI game platform Versed has raised €1.6 million in a pre-seed funding round.

It aims to allow users to build virtual worlds with dialogue, characters, and turn-based combat by just writing in the resource development tool.

The round was led by Gradient Ventures, Google's AI- venture fund, along with participation from Cheery Ventures.

The investment also included funding from Framer and Remote. Versed was founded this year by Robert Gaal, formerly of Google, Y-Combinator alumni Cat Burton, and Unity veteran Mind Candy.

"Rarely do creators get to build worlds that are interactive, since these are traditionally hard to create and only accessible to game studios," said Gaal.

"With Versed, we're creating a new medium for storytelling that puts the creative direction of role-playing games in the hands of those who play them."