Adam Duncan, League of Geeks co-founder, dies

League of Geeks co-founder Adam Duncan has died.

The social media announcement did not share the details about his passing.

"Adam was a founding member of League of Geeks, respected art director, concept artist, and animator. His stunning illustration and character designs gave our projects a unique and joyful spirit, packed with heart," said the studio.

Duncan worked alongside Blake Mizzi, Ty Carey, and Trent Kusters as they established the developer back in 2011 in Melbourne, Victoria.

He was eulogized on social media by past and present coworkers and colleagues.

"Adam missing you so much already mate. I had the absolute privilege to work with you, bringing imaginary worlds to life. I cherish the time we were flat mates and got to enjoy the simple things together. I struggle to believe you're gone. Pouring you a good one," said Mizzi.

Meanwhile, Kepler Interactive's Lisy Kane said, "I don't even know what to say still other than Adam was such a beautifully kind person with so much patience despite his immense talent. He was so egoless that few would know how much he added to everything [League of Geeks] created. Love you, Adam."