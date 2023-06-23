Activision to sunset the original Call of Duty: Warzone

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Activision Blizzard will shut down the first Call of Duty: Warzone on September 21.

The free-to-play battle royale was originally launched in 2020. Following the launch of Warzone 2.0, the original was renamed Warzone Caldera.

The development will cease for Caldera as teams shift to focus on content for the current Warzone.

In the announcement, Activision said, "Regarding purchased content in Warzone Caldera – from Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, or Vanguard – that will continue to be accessible in those specific games."

"Please note that the Warzone Caldera shutdown has no impact to current Warzone gameplay, inventory, or player progression in Al Mazrah or the other available maps."