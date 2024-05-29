Activision wins lawsuit against EngineOwning

Activision has won a lawsuit against cheats manufacturer EngineOwning.

As reported by VentureBeat, the publisher was awarded $14.4 million in damages and $292,912 in legal fees granted by the United States District Court of the Central District of California.

The court also issued an injunction to the Germany-based website, and ruled that the domain name must be transferred to Activision.

EngineOwning provides and sells cheats for Call of Duty, in addition to other titles including Counter-Strike, Battlefield, and Titanfall.

The lawsuit was initially filed in January 2022, in which Activision argued that cheats provided by the website caused "massive and irreparable damage to its goodwill and reputation and to lose substantial revenue."