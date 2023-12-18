If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks reportedly see layoffs

Nearly half of staffers were cut, says Apogee Entertainment and 3D Realms founder Scott Miller

News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks have reportedly seen staff reductions due to Embracer's ongoing restructuring program.

This is according to social media posts from Apogee Entertainment and 3D Realms founder Scott Miller.

"Several sources have told me this bad news. Sorry to hear about another drop of the axe by Embracer Group, this time landing on Danish 3D Realms…This one hits me hard because I worked with the new 3DR from 2014 up until when they were bought out by Embracer 2.5 years ago," said Miller.

He added that more sources told him that at least half the company (Slipgate Ironworks and 3D Realms) were laid off.

In a statement sent to GamesIndustry.biz, an Embracer spokesperson said, "We do not comment on rumors or speculation."

Regarding Embracer's ongoing restructuring program, last week, it was confirmed that TimeSplitters studio Free Radical Design was closed.

