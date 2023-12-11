Free Radical Design reportedly closes its doors

Free Radical Design has reportedly closed down following earlier reports speculating its future.

Per VGC, the shutdown of the TimeSplitters maker was confirmed by various social media posts from employees.

With its closure, 80 employees have been laid off due to Embracer Group's ongoing restructuring program.

In the announcement of Free Radical's closure, senior artist Mark Normington said, "My final day at Free Radical Design. It sees me and just over 80 people out of work at the worst time of year for it to happen. Best of luck to all my colleagues, and I wish you all the very best in your future endeavors."

When visiting the company's website, users will find a message that reads "404 Company Not Found :-( ."

Back in November, it was reported that Free Radical Design, per evaluation from Embracer, could be shuttered.

Later that month, it was alleged that it would close on December 11 (today). Embracer denied the report and that an email was sent confirming its shutdown on the date.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Embracer for comment.