Humble Bundle has raised over $100m for charity

Humble Bundle has proudly announced today that the pay-what-you-want charity has reached the $100 million milestone. Thousands of charities worldwide have benefitted from gamers' digital purchases.

Since kicking off in 2010, the Humble Bundle community reached a milestone of $50 million generated for charity in about four and a half years. Now, less than three years after reaching that mark, the community has managed to double the amount.

"After the first Humble Indie Bundle, we were overwhelmed by everyone's generosity," said John Graham, COO and co-founder at Humble Bundle. "We remember delivering the first check to charity by hand and it was a larger amount of money than anything we had ever seen before. This milestone is more than 500 times bigger than that and is almost too big for me to really comprehend. We're forever grateful to the Humble community and this huge positive impact they have made on the world."

Humble Bundle highlighted some of the top promotions its most proud of, including raising more than $10.3 million dollars in sales to support Human Rights Campaign, Watsi, San Francisco AIDS Foundation, American Red Cross, and American Cancer Society via the Humble Origin Bundle in 2013; raising $6.7 million to support American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), International Rescue Committee, and Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors Without Borders in response to the US immigration ban (via the Humble Freedom Bundle this year); and generating over $9.3 million through the Humble Store and the Humble Monthly subscription service.