PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds tops 10 million sold Bluehole hit shooter racks up another milestone after less than six months in Early Access

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Tuesday 5th September 2017

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds sales have hit eight digits. Bluehole today announced that its last-man-standing shooter has sold more than 10 million copies on Steam since it launched in Early Access on March 23.

All those copies of the game are being put to use, as well. The company said the game set a new peak concurrent user mark boosted by interest in the PUBG Invitational tournament at Gamescom, with more than 970,000 players on Steam at the same time.

"It is amazing and gratifying to see the love and support the passionate fans have shown to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," said Bluehole VP and executive producer Chang Han Kim. "Watching the thrilling moments during the PUBG Invitational with the great feedback from viewers is a realization of the continuing popularity of PUBG and our team is working diligently to bring a solid gameplay experience for full launch on the PC and Xbox One Game Preview versions later this year."