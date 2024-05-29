Skip to main content

YouTube launches Playables gaming platform

The in-app arcade features a collection of over 75 games

News by Sophie McEvoy Staff Writer
Google has started rolling out its Playables feature on YouTube.

The in-app arcade is available to play on desktop, iOS, and Android, featuring over 75 games including Angry Birds Showdown, Words of Wonders, and Cut the Rope.

Playables is still unavailable to some users, with Google saying in a blog post that it's "widening availability over the coming months."

YouTube began testing its Playables feature last September to a limited number of people.

It was then made available to YouTube Premium subscribers in November, as reported by The Verge.

Sophie McEvoy: Sophie McEvoy is a Staff Writer at GamesIndustry.biz. She is based in Hampshire and has been a gaming & entertainment journalist since 2018.
Related topics
Google YouTube