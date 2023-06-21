Xbox is waiting for an audience before it expands into AR/VR

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Head of Xbox Games Studios Matt Booty has said that the firm is waiting for an audience to emerge for AR/VR gaming before it expands into the division.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the executive was asked about various topics, which include cross-media expansion of video games.

Regarding Xbox's expansion into VR, Booty said, "We have 10 games that have achieved over 10 million players life-to-date, which is a pretty big accomplishment, but that's the kind of scale that we need to see success for the game, and it's just, it’s not quite there yet with AR/VR."

Additionally, the head of Xbox Games Studios shared his thoughts on Microsoft's advancement in cloud gaming.

"I'm not even sure you would call it a market yet," Booty said. He attributed this to its current audience size and use of cloud technology.