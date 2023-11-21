Ubisoft pulls advertising from X

Ubisoft has pulled its advertising from X, Axios reported.

The company was running a campaign for Assassin's Creed Nexus VR, which released last week. The publisher told the outlet it has since "paused advertising" on the social media platform.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Ubisoft for further clarification.

Apple, IBM, Disney, Comcast/NBCU, Lions Gate Entertainment, Paramount, and Warner Bros Discovery are among the companies that have also stopped advertising on the social media site.

Last week, US media watchdog group Media Matters found that advertisements from these companies were being placed next to white nationalist and antisemitic posts.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino denied these claims, and said in a statement: "Not a single authentic user on X saw IBM's, Comcast's, or Oracle's ads next to the content in Media Matters' article. Only two users saw Apple ads next to the content, at least one of which was Media Matters."

The social media platform has since filed a lawsuit against Media Matters for "knowingly and maliciously [manufacturing] side-by-side images depicting advertisers' posts on X Corp's social media platform."