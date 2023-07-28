Twitch viewership sees a 3% dip in June

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Twitch hit 1.7 billion viewership hours watched throughout June.

The figure represents a 3% decrease compared to its performance in May.

Following its launch on June 5, Blizzard's newest RPG, Diablo 4, debuted as the top most-watched game in June. Meanwhile, Capcom's Street Fighter 6, released on June 2, was among the titles that also commanded a high viewership.

Twitch's most viewed games included the usual suspects of League of Legends, Grand Theft Auto V, and Valorant.

The most watched games on Twitch are listed below:

Diablo 4 - 156 million hours

League of Legends – 94 million hours

Grand Theft Auto V - 91 million hours

Valorant - 90 million hours

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - 44 million hours

Dota 2 - 43 million hours

Rust – 39 million hours

Minecraft - 38 million hours

Street Fighter 6 – 35 million hours

StreamElements CEO Gil Hirsch said, "The biggest winner on Twitch in June was Diablo IV. In addition to being the top game of the month, it had the biggest debut week of the year to date. Compared to last year, Lost Ark and Elden Ring barely surpassed Diablo IV, with the big takeaway being that viewers love legacy franchises as much as new IP."