If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Twitch viewership gets a 5% bump in July

A new mode and patches help Teamfight Tactics become one of the top-watched games during the month

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Twitch pulled in 1.8 billion viewership hours watched during July.

The figure represents a 5% increase when compared to June's performance, according to StreamElements and Rainmaker. gg's monthly State of the Stream report.

Twitch's daily viewership hours have continued to grow since March. It reached 57 million hours in June; last month, it amassed 57.3 million hours watched daily.

Twitch's most viewed games of the month included the familiar cohort in Grand Theft Auto, League of Legends, and Valorant.

The month also saw Riot Game's Teamfight Tactics among the most viewed titles. The viewership jump was attributed to the game receiving its soul brawl mode and new patches.

The most watched games on Twitch are listed below:

  • Grand Theft Auto 5 – 139 million hours
  • League of Legends – 108 million hours
  • Valorant – 88 million hours
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – 59 million hours
  • Dota 2 – 56 million hours
  • Teamfight Tactics – 41 million hours
  • Minecraft – 38 million hours
  • Fortnite – 36 million hours
  • Apex Legends – 32 million hours

StreamElements co-founder Or Perry said, "Setting a new streak, Twitch's daily hours watched continued to climb since March, with its monthly hours reaching a peak during the same period. Since this is the first time July had more viewership than May in the past four years, it could signal that Twitch has regained the footing it lost when the quarantine boom ended."

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.