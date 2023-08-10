Twitch viewership gets a 5% bump in July

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Twitch pulled in 1.8 billion viewership hours watched during July.

The figure represents a 5% increase when compared to June's performance, according to StreamElements and Rainmaker. gg's monthly State of the Stream report.

Twitch's daily viewership hours have continued to grow since March. It reached 57 million hours in June; last month, it amassed 57.3 million hours watched daily.

Twitch's most viewed games of the month included the familiar cohort in Grand Theft Auto, League of Legends, and Valorant.

The month also saw Riot Game's Teamfight Tactics among the most viewed titles. The viewership jump was attributed to the game receiving its soul brawl mode and new patches.

The most watched games on Twitch are listed below:

Grand Theft Auto 5 – 139 million hours

League of Legends – 108 million hours

Valorant – 88 million hours

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – 59 million hours

Dota 2 – 56 million hours

Teamfight Tactics – 41 million hours

Minecraft – 38 million hours

Fortnite – 36 million hours

Apex Legends – 32 million hours

StreamElements co-founder Or Perry said, "Setting a new streak, Twitch's daily hours watched continued to climb since March, with its monthly hours reaching a peak during the same period. Since this is the first time July had more viewership than May in the past four years, it could signal that Twitch has regained the footing it lost when the quarantine boom ended."