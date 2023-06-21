Twitch pulls in 1.76bn hours in viewership during May
Nintendo's Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom debuted with 37 million hours watched during the month
Streaming platform Twitch saw its viewership reach 1.76 billion hours during May.
The figure represents an increase of 5% in views when compared to April, according to StreamElements and Rainmaker.gg's monthly State of the Stream report.
Twitch's most viewed games were familiar as League of Legends, Valorant, and Grand Theft Auto V were the three most viewed titles.
Following its May 12 release, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pulled in 37 million monthly viewing hours on the streaming platform.
The most watched games on Twitch are listed below:
- League of Legends - 124 million hours
- Valorant - 102 million hours
- Grand Theft Auto V - 94 million hours
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - 87 million hours
- Minecraft - 59 million hours
- World of Warcraft – 52 million hours
- Dota 2 - 50 million hours
- Apex Legends - 39 million hours
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 37 million hours
"With Twitch, May has always been stronger than March until last year when there was the expected post-pandemic decline, but this year May is back on top, which could signal a welcome return to the platform's regular ebb and flow," said StreamElements CEO Gil Hirsch.