Tripledot acquires Zephyr Mobile

Tripledot Studios has acquired fellow mobile game company Zephyr Mobile for an undisclosed sum.

As reported by Pocket Gamer, Zephyr and its 55 staff will continue to be run by CEO Serge Morozov, out of its Warsaw HQ. The studio is known for a variety of casual titles and apps.

Developer and publisher Tripledot is mainly known for mobile title Woodoku.

CEO Lior Shiff commented: "We have been big fans of what Zephyr has been building for a long time, and are delighted to get a chance to partner with Serge and the team."

He added: "Creating several hit games is not a small feat, and we are excited to help the Zephyr team get these games to a huge scale, using our platform and capabilities."

Zephyr Mobile CEO Serge Morozov added: "I have always viewed Tripledot as the best operators in the business. When the chance presented itself to partner with them, I couldn't turn it down. We are so excited to see how Tripledot can help us reach our full potential, and help create many other everlasting franchises."

Tripledot raised $116 million in a Series B funding round back in February 2022, and acquired entertainment platform Live Play Mobile soon after.